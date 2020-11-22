HNP Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

