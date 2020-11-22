HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $312.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.