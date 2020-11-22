HP (HPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

