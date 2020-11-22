H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to $14.75 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF opened at $10.44 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.