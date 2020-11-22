Iain Ferguson Buys 51 Shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) insider Iain Ferguson bought 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Iain Ferguson purchased 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £458.11 ($598.52) per share, with a total value of £916.22 ($1,197.05).

Shares of LON PNL opened at £452 ($590.54) on Friday. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a fifty-two week high of £470 ($614.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £453.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £447.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

