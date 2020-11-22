ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Shares Down 4.7%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.