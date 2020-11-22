IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.10. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

