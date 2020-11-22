Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

