iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $7.06 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

