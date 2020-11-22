IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

IMI stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38.

IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

