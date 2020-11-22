Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $19.88 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

