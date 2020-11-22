Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.44. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 154,966 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$45,949.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,491,771 shares in the company, valued at C$44,054,983.84.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

