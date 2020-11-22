Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,327,600.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NARI opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $37,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.