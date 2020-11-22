Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in October

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $28.45 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

