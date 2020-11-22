Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

IMKTA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

