Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.