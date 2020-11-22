Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000.

