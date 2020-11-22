Insider Buying: Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

LON HFD opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.20. The firm has a market cap of $471.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Halfords Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Get Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) alerts:

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.