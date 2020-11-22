Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Susan Davy acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,022.53 ($13.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,067.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98.

About Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

