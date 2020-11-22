Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Sells $10,518,155.55 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGCO stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

