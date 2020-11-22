Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $327,665.94 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 472,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 97,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 142,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

