Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Chairman Sells $7,587,987.90 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BankUnited by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BankUnited by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

