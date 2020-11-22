Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $6,958,081.98 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $6,958,081.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,705.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $67.63 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

