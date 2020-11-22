Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells $3,670,160.94 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 55,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $3,670,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BIGC stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.65.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.