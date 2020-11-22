Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells 5,023 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $304.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.