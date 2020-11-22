Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.34. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

