Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $3,202,025.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $3,202,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,871,352.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,695.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,732,905.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

