Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $1,770,500.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $34.11 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $894.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $3,784,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,627,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

