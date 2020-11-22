Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $1,518,637.08 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $853,900.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $817,700.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00.

FSLY opened at $83.00 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

