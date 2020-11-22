Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,225,510.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $63,933,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

