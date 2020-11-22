Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells 68,900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

