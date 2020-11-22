Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells $362,900.00 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hologic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 573,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.