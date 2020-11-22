Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Sells $514,980.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $756,540.00.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $179.54 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $184.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

