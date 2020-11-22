Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Sells $576,480.00 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KSU stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $2,512,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

