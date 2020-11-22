Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Chairman Sells $339,040.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

