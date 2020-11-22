Insider Selling: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Sells $380,800.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 243,144 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 107.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 163,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

