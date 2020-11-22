Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $3,241,800.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

