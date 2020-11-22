Insider Selling: PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director David W. Gryska sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,337 shares in the company, valued at $348,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524,208 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

