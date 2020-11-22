Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $6,634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $4,689,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $4,580,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,305,000.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $88,499,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $134,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.