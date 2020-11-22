Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,161,567.18 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,161,567.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $720,703.44.

On Friday, September 4th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $660,644.82.

PINS opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 12.5% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pinterest by 222.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $7,874,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

