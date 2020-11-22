Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $673,650.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Replimune Group by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 475,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

