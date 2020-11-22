Insider Selling: Resource Mining Co. Limited (RMI.AX) (ASX:RMI) Insider Sells 2 Shares of Stock

Resource Mining Co. Limited (RMI.AX) (ASX:RMI) insider Chi (Andy) Zhang sold 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1,000,000.00 ($714,285.71), for a total transaction of A$2,000,000.00 ($1,428,571.43).

Resource Mining Co. Limited (RMI.AX) Company Profile

Resource Mining Corporation Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Papua New Guinea. The company's principal property is the Wowo Gap nickel/cobalt/laterite project that is located in Port Moresby. Resource Mining Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

