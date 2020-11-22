Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $96,143,651.75 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hadley Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40.

Revolve Group stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

