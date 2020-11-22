Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $1,877,850.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $1,877,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROKU opened at $263.14 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

