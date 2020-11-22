Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $785,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,024.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Antoine Papiernik sold 42,124 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $3,916,268.28.

On Monday, November 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $6,425,928.06.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $2,386,266.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $3,362,392.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $752,590.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $562,472.19.

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $88,954.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,336,478.08.

SWAV stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

