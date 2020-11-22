Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 82,465 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

