Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $1,142,836.16 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16.

Thomas J. Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-on alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $172.92 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.