Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,858,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $124.18.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,822,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on U shares. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

