Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

URBN stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,115,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

