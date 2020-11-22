Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $301,500,000.00 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRT opened at $18.62 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vertiv by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.